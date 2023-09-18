Ground beef sold in Michigan, two other states recalled due to possible E. coli contamination

(CBS DETROIT) - A Wisconsin company is recalling about 58,281 pounds of ground beef sold in three states due to possible E. coli contamination.

American Foods Group, LLC, which is doing business as Green Bay Dressed Beef, issued a recall for the products that were produced on Aug. 14 and sold in Georgia, Michigan and Ohio.

The recall includes the following products:

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "90050 BEEF FINE GROUND 81/19" with lot code D123226026.

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20473 BEEF HALAL FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027.

Approximately 80-lb. cases containing 10-lb. plastic tubes (chubs) of "20105 BEEF FINE GROUND 73/27" with lot code D123226027.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) discovered the issue after being notified that a sample collected by a state public health partner tested positive for the presence of E. coli O103.

There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the recalled beef.

"Many clinical laboratories do not test for non-O157 STEC, such as O103, because it is harder to identify than STEC O157:H7," according to the FSIS. "People can become ill from STECs 2-8 days (average of 3-4 days) after consuming the organism."

Symptoms infected individuals typically develop are diarrhea and vomiting. Most people recover within a week.

Officials are urging consumers to throw away the recalled beef products or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Jennifer Dibbern, American Foods Group LLC's Vice President of Marketing and Communications, at 1-800-829-2838 or email at info@americanfoodsgroup.com.