Gro-Town Detroit aims to grow Detroit's next generation of gardeners

(CBS DETROIT) - Growing community through gardening. That's one lifelong Metro Detroiter's goal by giving away nearly 30,000 packets of free seeds through her Gro-Town Detroit initiative.

"We're seeking to instill a sense of gratitude and wonderment and connection and belonging to the world outside our windows," Danielle Carlomusto said. "[I want kids to] pluck a packet of seeds betwixt their little green thumbs and embark upon their first gardening adventures for free."

Those packets can be picked up at your local library or community center at no cost, and that's thanks to Carlomusto sourcing free seeds from seed companies and local hardware stores.

"We've had these generous seed companies say, 'You know what? We're buying what you're selling, lady. We're going to give you these seeds,'" Carlomusto said. "They say that you become the grownup you needed growing up, and I tell you what, we could have used some free stuff."

Using gardening as a conduit to spark interest in the community, the mother of two describes Gro-Town as a multimedia endeavor for young children. She makes original music, videos, hosts a podcast, and still makes times to promote gardening initiatives throughout Metro Detroit.

"If we experience things in our community that are reflective of our own life, it's a reminder that our life matters," she said.

Something Carlomusto learned at an early age because gardening is in her DNA. Her grandfather was a gardener too, and her greatest goal is to help grow Detroit's next generation of gardeners.

"It is for you, it's all for you, and you belong. I think that can only do wonders for a community. When everyone's connected, everybody wins," she said.

The initiative is now in its fifth year, and Carlomusto says she wants to get programming into area public schools in the near future.