Green Bay Packers claim former Michigan kicker James Turner

Thousands in Metro Detroit without power after severe storms and more top stories

Thousands in Metro Detroit without power after severe storms and more top stories

Thousands in Metro Detroit without power after severe storms and more top stories

The Green Bay Packers have claimed James Turner off waivers from the Detroit Lions, once again giving them a three-man kicking competition.

Turner kicked for Michigan's national championship team last year after spending four seasons at Louisville. Green Bay added Turner on Thursday, one day after releasing former Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny.

The other two kickers on the Packers' roster are incumbent Anders Carlson and former Minnesota Viking Greg Joseph.

Turner went 18 of 21 on field-goal attempts and 65 of 66 on extra points for Michigan last year. He had gone 47 of 59 on field goals and 124 of 126 on extra points in his four seasons at Louisville.

The Lions released Turner on Tuesday after signing kicker Jake Bates, who earned all-United Football League honors with the Michigan Panthers this past season. The Lions also return veteran kicker Michael Badgley.

Green Bay has been seeking to provide competition for Carlson, a 2023 sixth-round draft pick from Auburn who went 27 of 33 on field-goal attempts — including 7 of 13 from at least 40 yards — and 34 of 39 on extra points during the regular season as a rookie. Carlson was 2 of 3 on field-goal attempts and 7 of 8 on extra points in two playoff games.

Carlson missed a 41-yard field goal in the fourth quarter of the Packers' 24-21 NFC divisional playoff loss at San Francisco.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl