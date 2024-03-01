Great Lakes Water Authority OKs increase in water, wastewater service charges

$(CBS DETROIT) - The Great Lakes Water Authority announced that service charges for water and wastewater will increase after approving the biennial budget for fiscal 2025 and 2026.

On Wednesday, GLWA approved a 3.25% increase for water and a 3% for wastewater, following a 4% increase for the $906 million budget in FY 2025. Officials say the service charges do not include the unpaid water bills in Highland Park.

The rate increase is below the 4.1% consumer price index for urban consumers in the United States, according to a press release from GLWA.

"As in previous years, the main force guiding our budget and charge development has been our promise to do everything within our power to balance the regional system's budgetary needs with overall affordability concerns," Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA chief executive officer, said in a statement.

"No decision is made today without understanding how it impacts the future, the environment, and those we serve. I am grateful for everyone involved, including our team members, our member partners, and our Board of Directors for their ongoing collaboration."