Michigan woman, police thwart scammer who claimed her grandson needed bail, troopers report

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested in a case that the Michigan State Police is calling a financial scam, supposedly involving bond money for the victim's grandson.

The report was made Tuesday from a home in St. Clair County's Wales Township.

The victim told troopers from the Lapeer Post that she received a call Monday from a stranger who said that her grandson was arrested and needed $8,500 for bond. The caller said that someone would stop by to pick up the money from her.

Later in the day, a man did go to that home and collected an envelope holding $8,500 cash.

After a second phone call came from the suspect Tuesday, requesting an "additional $12,000 due to complications with the court and bond," the victim and her daughter notified authorities.

The Thumb Narcotics Unit assisted in setting up surveillance at the residence, and the suspect was seen approaching the home.

"When troopers contacted him, he ran away and troopers were able to take him into custody without injury," the report said. "The suspect admitted that he was sent there to steal money by a foreigner."

The stolen $8,500 cash was located in the rental car, a white 2024 Toyota Camry, that the suspect drove to the house. The man was taken to St. Clair County Jail on suspicion of felony fraud.

A rental car, a white 2024 Toyota Camry, was used during a financial scam targeting a St. Clair County resident. Michigan State Police

Troopers ask that if you or someone you know was a victim of a similar scam, contact the Lapeer Post at 810-664-2905 or your local MSP Post.