Grandmother found buried in shallow grave outside of Michigan home; grandson arrested

Residents want halt to I-375 project, cousin found guilty of Zion Foster murder and more top stories

Residents want halt to I-375 project, cousin found guilty of Zion Foster murder and more top stories

Residents want halt to I-375 project, cousin found guilty of Zion Foster murder and more top stories

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a man on Friday after finding his 73-year-old grandmother buried in a shallow grave outside of a home in Ypsilanti Township.

At about 10:30 a.m., a Washtenaw County Sheriff's deputy responded to a welfare check in the 1300 block of W. Warner Street after the woman's family reported not hearing from her for several days.

The deputy located the woman's 29-year-old grandson but was unable to find his grandmother. The search for her expanded to outside, where authorities discovered the woman's body in the backyard.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Morrison at 734-973-4559 or morrisonh@washtenaw.org, the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at 734-973-7711 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.