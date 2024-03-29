Grand Rapids Brewing Company closing permanently after fire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Grand Rapids Brewing Company announced Friday it is closing permanently a month after a fire.

The company says the fire on Feb. 23 caused damage to the kitchen and HVAC system, and it would close temporarily. However, the decision has become permanent.

"We extend our deepest gratitude to our dedicated team, loyal GRBC mug club members, and everyone who shared moments with us at the bar over the years. A heartfelt thank you to the Grand Rapids Fire Department and first responders for their swift action during last month's fire," the company said in a social media post.

The owners say they hope to open again in the future.