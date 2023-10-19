Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signs bipartisan bills to install water filters in childcare centers, schools

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed bipartisan legislation to protect children across Michigan from lead contamination by requiring childcare centers and schools to install water filters.

House Bills 4341 and 4342, known as the Filter First bills by Rep. Ranjeev Puri, D – Canton, Rep. Cynthia Neeley, D – Flint, and Senate Bill 88, sponsored by Senator Sylvia Santana, D – Detroit and, will require schools to make some changes surrounding drinking water.

"Every parent wants to make sure their kids are healthy, and today's bills ensure that our kids have safe and clean drinking water when they sip from the drinking fountain," said Whitmer. "In Michigan, we have seen the devastating and long-lasting impact of lead exposure, and we are committed to making sure no child has to suffer through this again. That's why we've enforced the strongest lead and copper rule in the country, invested billions of dollars into water facilities, and helped communities replace lead service lines and rebuild their water infrastructure."

The bills will enact the Clean Drinking Water Act, which will require schools and childcare centers to do the following:

install filtered-faucets

develop a drinking water management plan

conduct routine sampling of drinking water

"Flint has paid an unimaginable price for water contamination. This is why I continue to push legislation that focuses on clean water and why this filter first bill package has been a priority for me. We must take steps to protect Michiganders from harmful contaminants — especially our kids," Rep. Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint) said. "Lead poisoning can have devastating effects on the health and development of our kids. Having a drinking water management plan ensures the most up-to-date strategies and tools are in place to ensure safe water sources. I am elated that these bills are now signed into law."