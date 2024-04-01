Gordie Howe Foundation auction includes more than 500 memorabilia items

Former Lions cornerback Cam Sutton turns self in, Alex Murdaugh to be sentenced and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - More than 500 items of Gordie Howe memorabilia are available in an online auction, and proceeds will benefit The Howe Foundation.

Howe, also known as Mr. Hockey, won four Stanley Cups (1950, 1952, 1954, 1955) during the 25 seasons he spent with the Detroit Red Wings from 1946 to 1971. Howe six times won the Hart Memorial Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player and, on six occasions, led the league in points.

By the time Howe retired from professional hockey in 1980, he held the NHL record for career points with 1,850. Wayne Gretzky, who currently holds the record at 2,857 points, was the first to pass Howe. Gretzky was later joined by Mark Messier and Jaromir Jagr as the only three players to surpass Howe's mark.

Frozen Pond Inc., a sports and entertainment memorabilia company, is hosting the auction, which includes more than 500 items obtained directly from Howe's estate.

Fans can expect to see game-worn jerseys, mini Stanley Cups, awards, watches, pendants, hockey sticks, rings, jewelry, presentation pieces, artwork, trophies, equipment, rare autographs, tickets and more items unique to Gordie, Marty and Mark Howe.

Specifically, here are some of the items that are listed in the auction:

Gordie Howe's 1971 NHL All-Star Game Watch

Gordie Howe Game-Used 1976–77 Houston Aeros Jersey

Colleen Howe's 1957-58 Hart Trophy Pendant. Colleen's husband, Gordie, gifted this to her to commemorate his Hart Trophy as NHL MVP for the 1957–58 season. The heart-shaped pendant is engraved with "From my Hart to You 1957–58."

The auction ends on April 4 and can be accessed on Frozen Pond Inc. or the NHL Auctions website.