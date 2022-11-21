Watch CBS News
Local News

Goodman Acker to serve up Thanksgiving meals to Detroiters in need

By Olivia Esparza

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - One of Metro Detroit's leading law firms is teaming up with a local church to feed hundreds of families in need this Thanksgiving. 

Goodman Acker and Fellowship Chapel will pack up 500 Thanksgiving meal kits on Monday and hand them out to the community on a first-come, first-served basis at the church on W. Outer Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Each package will include ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving meal, such as a turkey, cranberries, corn, and fixings for both macaroni and cheese and pumpkin pie. 

Goodman Acker has been an active member of the Metro Detroit community for nearly 30 years. 

You can find more information on the law firm here and information on Fellowship Chapel here

First published on November 21, 2022 / 10:23 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.