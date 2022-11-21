Goodman Acker to serve up Thanksgiving meals to Detroiters in need

(CBS DETROIT) - One of Metro Detroit's leading law firms is teaming up with a local church to feed hundreds of families in need this Thanksgiving.

Goodman Acker and Fellowship Chapel will pack up 500 Thanksgiving meal kits on Monday and hand them out to the community on a first-come, first-served basis at the church on W. Outer Drive from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Each package will include ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving meal, such as a turkey, cranberries, corn, and fixings for both macaroni and cheese and pumpkin pie.

Goodman Acker has been an active member of the Metro Detroit community for nearly 30 years.

You can find more information on the law firm here and information on Fellowship Chapel here.