2 Michigan residents arrested after authorities discover several malnourished, dead dogs at home

BURTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two Michigan residents have been arrested after several malnourished and dead dogs were discovered during an investigation at a Genesee County home.

At around 8 p.m. on Oct. 12, the Burton Police Department responded to a residence in the 1200 block of LaSalle Avenue in Burton.

While investigating, officers discovered 13 dead dogs. There were also several malnourished dogs found in the house.

"The dogs were in kennels, stacked three high. Dogs that were on the top are urinating and defecating on the dogs underneath. Just a terrible, terrible situation," said Burton Police Chief Brian Ross in a news conference.

Officers found 44 live animals, but of the 13 that were dead, some were found in freezers, and some were on the basement floor. Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says the dogs were Shih Tzu and Yorkie's.

Police say there was a "hoarding situation" inside the home, and dog cages were placed in various parts of the home, including bedrooms, the basement and the hallway.

Neglect and starvation among the dogs are concerns in this case, Swanson says.

Two occupants of the residence, including a 49-year-old woman and her son, were arrested and charged.

The woman was charged with cruelty to 25 or more animals, allowing animals to suffer unnecessarily and failure to dispose of a dead animal.

Prosecutor David Leyton says the son is believed to be suffering from mental health issues, which will be explored in court. He says the son will also go through an examination of his competency and criminal responsibility.

Leyton says police reports showed the woman may have been breeding dogs.

"Breeding dogs is a responsibility. It's not a hobby, it's not something you do lightly. These are live creatures, and if you become overwhelmed, you need to reach out for help because what can happen is what happened here," Leyton said.

Burton Mayor Duane Haskins says the home has been condemned.

