GM being sued over allegations of security guards assaulting Black visitors in Detroit Renaissance Center
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - General Motors is being sued over allegations of its security guards assaulting and harassing Black visitors at the Renaissance Center in Detroit.
Those suing experienced race discrimination, a hostile work environment, were called racial slurs, and were told inappropriate and offensive jokes, court documents say.
General Motors issued a statement saying:
Documents show the plaintiffs reported the complaints to upper management but they were not taken seriously or properly addressed.
