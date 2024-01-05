GM being sued over allegations of security guards assaulting Black visitors in Detroit Renaissance Center

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - General Motors is being sued over allegations of its security guards assaulting and harassing Black visitors at the Renaissance Center in Detroit.

Those suing experienced race discrimination, a hostile work environment, were called racial slurs, and were told inappropriate and offensive jokes, court documents say.

General Motors issued a statement saying:

General Motors has zero tolerance for harassment or discrimination. We are taking the matter seriously and are reviewing the alleged incidents where bias and use of excessive force are claimed, Allied Universal's practices and protocols, and our contractual relationship with the company. In the meantime, Allied Universal has removed from all GM sites the officers involved in any incidents under review. We have suspended arrest powers for Allied Universal at the Renaissance Center. We have requested additional support from the Detroit police. All Allied Universal officers assigned to GM properties in Detroit have completed required racial sensitivity and de-escalation training.

Documents show the plaintiffs reported the complaints to upper management but they were not taken seriously or properly addressed.