Watch CBS News
Local News

GM being sued over allegations of security guards assaulting Black visitors in Detroit Renaissance Center

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 5, 2024 03:55

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - General Motors is being sued over allegations of its security guards assaulting and harassing Black visitors at the Renaissance Center in Detroit

Those suing experienced race discrimination, a hostile work environment, were called racial slurs, and were told inappropriate and offensive jokes, court documents say. 

General Motors issued a statement saying:

Documents show the plaintiffs reported the complaints to upper management but they were not taken seriously or properly addressed. 

First published on January 5, 2024 / 2:12 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.