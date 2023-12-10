Watch CBS News
Gardner White and Michigan Humane host event offering pet holiday photos

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gardner White and Michigan Humane hosted a holiday event Saturday for furry friends.

Families brought their pets to meet Santa Claus and take a photo.

Cat and Santa
Anthony Essmaker

The free event on 14 Mile Road in Warren included holiday treats, giveaways, and more, according to organizers. 

Take a look at some of the photos: 

Dog and Santa
Anthony Essmaker
Gardner White and Michigan Humane Pet Holiday Photos
Anthony Essmaker
Gardner White and Michigan Humane Pet Holiday Photos
Anthony Essmaker
Anthony Essmaker
Anthony Essmaker
Gardner White and Michigan Humane Pet Holiday Photos
Anthony Essmaker

First published on December 10, 2023 / 7:23 PM EST

