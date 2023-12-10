Gardner White and Michigan Humane host event offering pet holiday photos

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gardner White and Michigan Humane hosted a holiday event Saturday for furry friends.

Families brought their pets to meet Santa Claus and take a photo.

Anthony Essmaker

The free event on 14 Mile Road in Warren included holiday treats, giveaways, and more, according to organizers.

Take a look at some of the photos:

Anthony Essmaker

Anthony Essmaker

Anthony Essmaker

Anthony Essmaker