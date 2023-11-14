Metro Detroit Catholic high school closed for in-person classes due to social media threat

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Gabriel Richard High School was closed for in-person learning Tuesday out of an abundance of caution due to a social media threat, school officials said.

At about 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13, the high school's principal, Joseph Whalen, emailed parents about an incident involving a student.

Whalen said that the school's administration was notified of a threat posted on social media by one of its students. School officials contacted the Riverview Police Department about the incident. They also contacted the Oakland County Sheriff's Office because the football team was scheduled to play at Everest Collegiate, and they wanted to make sure the game could continue without incident.

The student's parents were notified, and the student is no longer enrolled at Gabriel Richard.

"We are grateful for the assistance and support of the authorities, especially Riverview police," said Whalen. "While we do not expect any issues going forward, Riverview officers will have a periodic presence on campus beginning with all practices today and continuing this week. Administration will also be more present at entrances during arrival and dismissal this week, and the only door open for use during the day will be the front door next to the office. Please know that these are precautionary measures only."

Then, later that evening, after the email had been sent out, school officials discovered information that caused them to shift classes to be online for Tuesday, Nov. 14, out of an abundance of caution, according to Associate Director of Communications for the Archdiocese of Detroit, who is assisting Whalen with the incident.

The school is working with Riverview police to determine when students will return to in-person learning.