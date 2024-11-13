Future housing project in Ferndale prompts parking concerns

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Local business owners in Ferndale are frustrated with the parking at a future housing development.

The Vester Housing Project was approved two years ago. The development itself is not a problem for most business owners in the area. The major issue for them is the lack of parking it will create once built.

For 25 years, Howe's Bayou near Woodward and Vester in Ferndale has been a go-to Cajun spot for many.

"A huge percentage of our business is from Detroit, Oak Park, and Hazel Park. Not just walkable Ferndale," said owner Michael Hennes.

Around the corner from Hennes' restaurant is the site of the Vester Housing Project. It's a soon-to-be-built 72-unit attainable apartment building that was given the green light two years ago.

"Attainable housing is a good idea but not at the expense of the local businesses," Hennes said.

Hennes says parking in Ferndale can be tough as it is, and with this new development, it'll only make it worse, eliminating a large portion of parking in this area of the city that's crucial for keeping business afloat.

"I don't have an issue with the development. I have an issue with them not addressing and finalizing the parking situation before they build," said Hennes.

Rafino Valentine, the founder of Valentine Distilling Co., is deeply concerned for his company.

"I'm really worried that this is going to put us out of business. A lot of our customers come from far away," Valentine said.

While the housing project is already a done deal, both business owners are committed to fighting for a solution.

"There needs to be a parking structure probably or another parking lot somewhere close by," said Valentine.

Roger Caruso, Ferndale's Community and Economic Director sent CBS News Detroit the following statement:

"The City of Ferndale is aware the development of the private parking lot at 141 Vester will reduce available parking spaces in the City's northeast quadrant of downtown. A nearby parking structure development, 180 Vester, was approved by City Council. The City is continuing to support that property owner in development of their parking structure. Additionally, the City has taken proactive measures to identify nearby private parking spaces that can be used by patrons in the northeast quadrant. The City is also investigating the feasibility of a valet service for nearby business owners."

A meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Ferndale City Hall to discuss a potential tax incentive for the developer involved in this project.

"We are talking about footing the bill in order to give a tax break to a billionaire developer. Now, to me as a resident, I live here too. That's insulting. As a business owner, they're taking my tax dollars to put me out of business, and I just don't think that's acceptable," said Valentine.