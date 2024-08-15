Free Wi-Fi now available in 5 Detroit parks

(CBS DETROIT) - Free public Wi-Fi has been installed in five city parks in Detroit as part of a pilot program that was announced in June 2023, officials said.

The Detroit Parks Coalition and Connect 313, along with city leaders announced that Detroit residents and visitors will be able to access free Wi-Fi at Bradby, Chandler, Clark, McDuffy and Palmer Parks.

Free Wi-Fi zone sign posted at a park in Detroit. City of Detroit

City officials say about 12,600 residents live within a half-mile walk of these five parks, and more than 25,000 people have already used the Wi-Fi since it was installed.

This project aims to expand residents' internet access and work to combat the digital divide that Detroiters face.

"Access to the internet is a fundamental resource, and by bringing free Wi-Fi to these five parks, we're not just creating spaces where everyone in Detroit can connect, learn, and thrive, but also making strides toward greater digital equity," said Sigal Hemy, executive director of Detroit Parks Coalition. "This initiative reflects our commitment to making our parks multi-use, accessible and valuable resources for all residents."

Charging station in use at a Detroit park. City of Detroit

The Detroit Pistons Foundation, Rocket Community Fund and Knight Foundation provided $265,000 in grants for this project. The funding includes service through Cronus Internet provider and the installation of solar-powered charging stations.

Crews started construction during the summer of 2023, with Wi-Fi installation being completed at the following times:

Chandler Park: June 2024

Palmer Park: September 2023

Bradby and McDuffy Parks: August 2023

Clark Park: July 2023

"We are excited to continue our work with the Detroit Parks Coalition and Connect 313 by assisting with the funding of the city's Wi-Fi pilot program to help expand internet accessibility and close the technology gap in Detroit," said Megan Churches, Executive Director of the Detroit Pistons Foundation. "Through the Pistons' 'Basketball for All' program, our team has made a concerted effort to impact the city's parks by renovating 60 basketball courts, including playing surfaces at Bradby, Chandler, Clark and Palmer Parks. We view the Park Wi-Fi Pilot program as an extension of our court renovation project and an opportunity to continue to make an impact on the city's parks."