Michigan nonprofit organization offering free hugs during Pride Month

By Amyre Makupson

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Pride Month kicked off this past weekend in Ferndale. While there were games, photos, and tons of shopping, there was a sea of rainbows and also Arleta Greer.

Greer is the Michigan chapter president of Free Mom Hugs, an organization that started in Oklahoma in 2018. 

The mission is clear, but the impact of each hug carries its own weight.

Everyone is ready for a mom hug, but for Greer, it's a chance to hug and offer a little bit of support to someone in need, making June a very happy month.

First published on June 3, 2024 / 5:59 PM EDT

