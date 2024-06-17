Suspects allegedly stuffed thousands of dollars worth of vitamins under clothing in robbery at Detroit-area Plum Market

Gunman identified after 9 injured in shooting at suburban Detroit splash pad and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Authorities are investigating after four suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of vitamins from a Metro Detroit Plum Market store last week, police said.

The incident happened at about 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Plum Market at 3675 W. Maple Road in Bloomfield Township.

Police say four women entered the store and stole $5,000 to $7,000 worth of supplements/vitamins. Before exiting the store, they allegedly put the vitamins under their clothing and long skirts.

The manager, who reported the crime to police on Friday, told officers that similar crimes have happened at the Plum Market stores in West Bloomfield and Ann Arbor.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.