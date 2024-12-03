Watch CBS News
Investigation underway after four people shot in Kalamazoo

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police say four people were hospitalized after they were shot Tuesday afternoon in Kalamazoo.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of W. Main Street.

According to Kalamazoo Public Safety, all victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the suspect was not at the scene. They didn't provide any additional information about the suspect.

Police confirmed that the shooting was not random and stemmed from an incident between two people who knew each other.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Kalamazoo police criminal investigation division at 269-337-8139 or the Kalamazoo Silent Observer tip line at 269-343-2100, the P3Tips app or online.

