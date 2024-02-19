Watch CBS News
Local News

Former site of Palace of Auburn Hills to be redeveloped

By Gino Vicci

/ CBS Detroit

Redevelopment plans unveiled for former Palace of Auburn Hills site
Redevelopment plans unveiled for former Palace of Auburn Hills site 01:42

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The developer for the site of the Palace of Auburn Hills has unveiled plans for its redevelopment. 

Schostak Brothers & Company plans to develop the 110-acre site with more than one million square feet of commercial and mixed-use space, according to plans on its website. 

"Oh yeah, it makes me smile. Hopefully, it will be positive for everyone in the area," said Rob Varney, owner-operator of Guido's Premium Pizza in Auburn Hills. 

Varney has owned that location since October and said he is excited about a new planned development at the site of the former home of the Detroit Pistons

According to the developer's website, the plans will feature a General Motors corporate location, as well as other technology and research companies, along with medical and retail spaces. 

Varney is hoping more jobs lead to more customers and said there is certainly a buzz around town about all the new developments. 

"Another company bought all the vacant land behind us," Varney said. 

Varney is referring to another development in the works by Crown Development, owned by the Maroun family. 

There is no word yet on the status of that project. The city has yet to receive plans from the company. However, Varney is thrilled about all the action in Auburn Hills and said he is excited about the future of his new business. 

"Yeah, that's really good news. It's good for everyone around here," he said. 

Preparation for construction is expected to begin in May. 

Gino Vicci
gino-vicci-cicarella-aug1722-caf-7137.jpg

Gino Vicci was born and raised in Detroit. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Rochester College with a bachelor's degree in Communications. At Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, he obtained a master's degree.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 5:21 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.