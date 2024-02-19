Former site of Palace of Auburn Hills to be redeveloped

Redevelopment plans unveiled for former Palace of Auburn Hills site

Redevelopment plans unveiled for former Palace of Auburn Hills site

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The developer for the site of the Palace of Auburn Hills has unveiled plans for its redevelopment.

Schostak Brothers & Company plans to develop the 110-acre site with more than one million square feet of commercial and mixed-use space, according to plans on its website.

"Oh yeah, it makes me smile. Hopefully, it will be positive for everyone in the area," said Rob Varney, owner-operator of Guido's Premium Pizza in Auburn Hills.

Varney has owned that location since October and said he is excited about a new planned development at the site of the former home of the Detroit Pistons.

According to the developer's website, the plans will feature a General Motors corporate location, as well as other technology and research companies, along with medical and retail spaces.

Varney is hoping more jobs lead to more customers and said there is certainly a buzz around town about all the new developments.

"Another company bought all the vacant land behind us," Varney said.

Varney is referring to another development in the works by Crown Development, owned by the Maroun family.

There is no word yet on the status of that project. The city has yet to receive plans from the company. However, Varney is thrilled about all the action in Auburn Hills and said he is excited about the future of his new business.

"Yeah, that's really good news. It's good for everyone around here," he said.

Preparation for construction is expected to begin in May.