Former Michigan teacher, high school football coach charged with sex crimes involving student

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

Harris and Biden to visit Michigan, Trump wants to make IVF treatment free and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Bedford High School teacher and football coach was arraigned Friday on multiple felonies after officials said he had a sexual relationship with a student.

Christopher Wilhelm, 38, of Toledo, Ohio, is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of using a computer in the commission of a crime. He was arraigned Friday in a Monroe County court.

According to Michigan State Police, Wilhelm allegedly had a sexual relationship with a female student in 2022. Police say the student reported that the two had sexual contact several times on school property, at Wilhelm's residence and at a Toledo hotel.

Toledo police are investigating the crimes.

Anyone with information on the case or any additional victims is asked to call MSP Sgt. Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.