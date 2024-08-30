Former Michigan teacher, high school football coach charged with sex crimes involving student
(CBS DETROIT) - A former Bedford High School teacher and football coach was arraigned Friday on multiple felonies after officials said he had a sexual relationship with a student.
Christopher Wilhelm, 38, of Toledo, Ohio, is charged with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of using a computer in the commission of a crime. He was arraigned Friday in a Monroe County court.
According to Michigan State Police, Wilhelm allegedly had a sexual relationship with a female student in 2022. Police say the student reported that the two had sexual contact several times on school property, at Wilhelm's residence and at a Toledo hotel.
Toledo police are investigating the crimes.
Anyone with information on the case or any additional victims is asked to call MSP Sgt. Michael Peterson at 734-242-3500.