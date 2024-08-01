Former Michigan State football coach Mel Tucker sues university after 2023 firing

Death of Michigan boy, 6, under investigation, state minimum wage increasing and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Former Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker is suing the university and school officials after he was fired in 2023 following a sexual harassment investigation.

In the lawsuit filed Wednesday, Tucker claims the university violated his constitutional right to equal protection and violated his right to due process when it fired him in September 2023 following allegations of sexual misconduct by Tucker.

The former coach is accused by Brenda Tracy, a rape survivor and activist who spoke to MSU's football team about sexual misconduct, of sexually harassing her during a call in April 2022. Tucker admitted to investigators that he masturbated during the phone call with Tracy but claimed the two had consensual "phone sex." Tracy filed a complaint with MSU's Office for Civil Rights and Title IX Education later that year.

The sexual misconduct allegations were first made public in an article posted by USA Today on Sept. 10, 2023, and Tucker was suspended that same day.

Former MSU interim president Teresa Woodruff, MSU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Alan Haller and MSU Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel Brian Quinn are named in the lawsuit, as is MSU's Board of Trustees.

In the 75-page lawsuit, Tucker, who is Black, claims the university treated him differently than his white colleagues.

"Plaintiff was treated differently from similarly situated white coaches and employees of MSU who were not subjected to similar investigations in the face of serious accusations of misconduct involving their teams and themselves, similar public statements and press conferences by MSU leadership regarding allegations against them, or the harsh, disproportionate, unfair and improper actions taken against Plaintiff," the lawsuit says.

Tucker is seeking compensation for legal fees and lost wages.

"As a direct and proximate result of MSU's and the Individual Defendants' unlawful actions, Plaintiff has suffered, continues to suffer, and will suffer irreparable harm, injury, and damages, including but not limited to the loss of his position as Head Coach, loss of future employment opportunities, mental and emotional distress, humiliation and embarrassment, and loss of personal and professional reputation," the lawsuit reads.

Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension in November 2021. At the time of his firing, he had nearly $80 million remaining on his contract.

