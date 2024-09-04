Former Dearborn Heights man extradited from Guam on sexual assault charges

Oakland University, staff union OK tentative deal, DMC faces suit over sex assaults and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Dearborn Heights man who was most recently living in Guam was extradited to Michigan on charges of criminal sexual conduct.

Jordan Wagner, 30, was arraigned on Aug. 27 in Wayne County on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He is currently being held in the Wayne County Criminal Justice Complex.

U.S. Marshals brought Jordan Wagner back from Guam last week and turned him over to Dearborn police.

Wagner is accused of sexually assaulting a preteen girl during a visit to her home in 2012. Officials say the victim reported the assault in 2020, and Wayne County prosecutors charged him with four felony counts in December 2020. At the time he was charged, it was known that Wagner was living in Guam, but the cost of extradition for local agencies was costly.

The attorney general's office says Wagner's extradition this year was made possible after the state appropriated $1 million to fund Operation Survivor Justice — a partnership comprised of the attorney general's office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals to apprehend and return Michigan fugitives who have outstanding sexual assault warrants.

"This extradition from Guam on four-year-old assault charges shows how Operation Survivor Justice is extending the long arm of the law and reprioritizing victims of sex assaults perpetrated years ago," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. "By returning these fugitive defendants back to Michigan to stand trial, we are giving victims an opportunity for healing and closure, expanding our ability to hold offenders accountable, and making safer communities across the country."

Wagner is due back in court on Dec. 4. If convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, Wagner faces up to life in prison and up to 15 years for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.