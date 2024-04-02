Former Flint resident pleads guilty to sexual assault of minor

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Flint man accused of sexually assaulting a minor more than 20 years ago has pleaded guilty.

Prosecutors charged Tyrone Anthony Jones, 53, of Scottsboro, Alabama, with 31 counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 6.

Officials say Jones assaulted the minor, who is a relative, between 2002 and 2003 when the child lived with Jones and his wife in Flint. The victim became pregnant by Jones and gave birth when she was 13 years old.

The victim eventually moved to another state and Jones moved to Alabama.

In September 2022, the victim filed a criminal complaint against Jones.

"The wheels of justice may turn slowly, but they never stop turning, and today, justice was served with the conviction of Tyrone Anthony Jones," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

"I want to credit the survivor of these appalling sexual assaults for showing tremendous strength and courage for coming forward to make sure that Jones was held accountable for his unforgivable acts."