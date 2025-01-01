Former Dearborn mayor John B. "Jack" O'Reilly Jr. dies

(CBS DETROIT) — Former longtime Dearborn mayor John B. "Jack" O'Reilly Jr. has died, his family announced Wednesday.

He was 76 years old.

In a Facebook post, O'Reilly's son, Devon O'Reilly, said his dad died peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, "listening to his favorite music and poems while surrounded by family." His family said he "dedicated nearly his entire life to public service and the city he cared most about" and was a "tireless advocate for enhancing the communities of Southeastern Michigan."

John B. "Jack" O'Reilly Jr. City of Dearborn

O'Reilly served as Dearborn's mayor from 2006 to 2022. He was appointed mayor in 2006 before winning a special election in February 2007, according to the city. Before serving as mayor, he spent 17 years as president of the Dearborn City Council.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud issued the following statement on O'Reilly's passing:

"It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of former Mayor John B. O'Reilly Jr., known to so many as "Jack." A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Jack's unwavering dedication to Dearborn and its people will forever be remembered. His legacy as a public servant, having served as both City Council President and Mayor for over three decades, stands as a testament to his love for this community. Jack's tireless advocacy helped shape the city and region in many ways we know today.

My thoughts are with his wife, Christina, their three sons, and his grandchildren during this difficult time. Jack's impact on Dearborn is immeasurable, and we are grateful for the foundation of service and care he built for generations to come."

O'Reilly's father, John O'Reilly Sr., was the city's mayor from 1978 to 1986.

A Detroit native, O'Reilly was a member of several community organizations, including the Michigan Municipal League, the United States Conference of Mayors and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

In place of flowers, the family has asked for donations to be sent in O'Reilly's name to the Dearborn Education Foundation or Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

A public memorial service will be announced in the coming days.