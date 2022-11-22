Ford unveils float for America's Thanksgiving Parade

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford Motor Company unveiled its float for upcoming America's Thanksgiving Parade. The float, called "Powering the Community," was designed and built by The Parade Company artists.

"We worked with Ford on the design and our amazing artisans brought it to life to capture Ford's powerful community impact and innovation – from Michigan Central to the F-150 Lightning," Tony Michaels, president and CEO of The Parade Company, said in a statement. "It is a thrill and honor to unveil this new float with Ford today."

Designed and built by Parade Company artists, Ford's "Powering the Community" float is over 100 feet long. Ford Motor Company

According to Ford, the float is more than 100 feet long. It features a replica of Michigan Central Station and the area around it that is being renovated. The float also features a replica Ford F-150 Lightning Model, the automaker's fully electric truck.

The middle of the float is meant to show how the automaker is investing in local communities with new technology and skill programs.

Ford unveiled its float for the 96th Annual America's Thanksgiving Parade on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company

The 96th Annual America's Thanksgiving Parade starts at 8:45 a.m. on Thursday.