Ford Fireworks set for June 26 along Detroit River

(CBS DETROIT) - The 2023 Ford Fireworks is set to ignite on Monday, June 26, celebrating its 65th year.

The 24-minute show, produced by The Parade Company, will start at 10:06 p.m. along the Detroit River.

"The Ford Fireworks is truly one of the most beautiful shows in the country, and we are so honored to work with the amazing team at Ford Motor Company to bring the show to Detroit for its 65th year," Tony Michaels, president and CEO, The Parade Company, said in a statement.

With the theme "Splash into Summer," The Parade Company will be working with Zambelli Fireworks to stage more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects, according to a press release.

The show returned for an in-person viewing last year; for two years, it was held with no crowd at the Lake St. Clair Metropark due to COVID restrictions.

"Being a good neighbor and building community here in our hometown has always been a top priority for Ford," said Mary Culler, president, Ford Motor Company Fund, in a statement. "Ford is proud to be a longtime partner of The Parade Company and we are looking forward to bringing everyone together again for the 2023 Ford Fireworks where we will celebrate and honor America, our great city and the people and communities that make Detroit so special."

For more information on the show, visit www.theparade.org.