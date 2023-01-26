Ford Field to host USFL games in 2023

Michigan Panthers running back Cameron Scarlett (15) carries the ball abasing the Houston Gamblers during the second half of a USFL football game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. Butch Dill / AP

(CBS DETROIT) - The USFL is returning to Metro Detroit for the first time since 1984, the league announced Thursday.

Ford Field will play host to the Michigan Panthers and Philadelphia Stars for the 2023 season. Thursday's announcement comes nearly 40 years after the Panthers won the 1983 USFL championship during the league's initial run.

"We're back!" Daryl Johnston, USFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations said in a statement. "With the help of some great partners, the USFL is making history by announcing that the Michigan Panthers have returned home in 2023 to play at Ford Field. The USFL is proud to be part of the revitalization of downtown Detroit, and we're excited about turning up the Motown music and firing up a fan base for professional spring football in Michigan."

The original Michigan Panthers called the Pontiac Silverdome home from 1983-84.

The Panthers and Stars are set to arrive in Metro Detroit in mid-Mach for training camp, with the 10-week regular season kicking off on April 15. Both teams will be in action at Ford Field on April 30.

Other host cities include Birmingham, Alabama (Birmingham Stallions, New Orleans Breakers), Memphis (Memphis Showboats and Houston Gamblers) and Canton, Ohio (Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals).

"We're excited to deliver high-quality and competitive professional spring football to fans all across the country who crave more football," Johnston said. "The USFL proved itself to be a stable league run by experienced football leaders who provide a fan-friendly, fun, and affordable stadium experience while being a catalyst for the evolution of football through innovative rules."

The Panthers went 2-8 under coach Jeff Fisher during the 2022 season. Last season saw all eight teams competing in one central location in Birmingham, Alabama.