Ford Field hosting annual Detroit Means Business Summit

(CBS DETROIT) - Ford Field is the site Tuesday for the annual Detroit Means Business Summit.

The one-day event features several keynote speakers, including U.S. Senator Gary Peters as well as prominent Detroit business owners.

Several panels and workshops are on tap for the event, focusing on digital business, business operations, city and state regulatory processes, funding and financial readiness, and contracting and procurement.

The summit runs from 8 a.m. until 3:45 p.m.

Dr. Marlo Rencher, president of Detroit Means Business, joined CBS News Detroit Tuesday morning to discuss the event.