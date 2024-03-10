Detroit ranks No. 3 for worst drivers in America, new study shows

(CBS DETROIT) - How are your driving skills? Do you think Detroiters, collectively, are some of the best? Or some of the worst in the country?

Data from Forbes Advisor ranks Detroit as the third-worst city for drivers in the U.S.

CBS News Detroit's Luke Laster got behind the wheel with a driving instructor to figure out why.

"Blind spot checks. Blind spot checks. Blind spot checks," says Korey Batey, a Detroit-based driving instructor, when he hears about his city being ranked third among the cities with the worst drivers.

Batey blames those pesky blind spots, particularly the "quick ones," he says only give you a brief moment to look over your shoulder and enter the freeway in the appropriate gap.

"I think it is something that has been lost throughout generations, and I've noticed a lot of people who I've been teaching for the first time are very unaware of that space. That it exists, or how to even properly check it," Batey says.

CBS News Detroit drove with Batey around rush hour in Detroit and Southfield in the car he uses for his driver's training to get a look at Motor City drivers.

It was a relatively calm evening, documented on one of the many cameras he uses to post on his driver's training TikTok page.

Batey's videos are nothing to overlook. He's created several videos now with millions of views and hundreds of thousands of likes and comments. It's all to promote the basics behind the wheel and keep us all safe.

"We all have to share this road together. Nobody has a fail-proof vehicle in which their family can get to another space without any incident, so it's really about changing the narrative about it. Understanding that we all have to work together so that there aren't many bad apples within this community out here on the road," Batey said.