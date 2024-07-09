Watch CBS News
Weather

Flood watch issued for most of Southeast Michigan as remnants of Beryl move in

By Troy Bridges

CBS Detroit

Increasing rain today and tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast (7/9/2024)
Increasing rain today and tomorrow. NEXT Weather Forecast (7/9/2024) 02:45

(CBS DETROIT) - A flood watch has been issued for most of Southeast Michigan as remnants of Hurricane Beryl bring heavy rain for much of the day on Wednesday.

The flood watch is in effect for Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties from 11 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

As Beryl made landfall, it weakened over land in Texas and Arkansas. Now what is left of that massive storm is moving closer to Michigan. 

flood-alerts.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

Most of Michigan will see on-and-off rain throughout the day on Wednesday. Some areas could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain by Thursday morning. 

qpf-graf-4k-long-plots.png
NEXT Weather/CBS Detroit

There is the chance for a couple of pockets with 5 inches of rain as remnants of Beryl bring heavy downpours. Localized flooding will be the main concern with this system, but there is no risk of strong winds. 

As tropical moisture interacts with a stalled front across Michigan, the coverage of rain will be at 100%.

By Thursday afternoon, most of the rain will end, and what is left of Beryl will move out. 

Sunny skies and lots of heat can be expected by the weekend, as high temperatures will be near 90 degrees. 

