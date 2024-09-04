Flint woman must pay $500K, forfeit 6 cars after pleading no contest to embezzling from senior citizen

(CBS DETROIT) - A Flint woman has agreed to pay $500,000 in restitution and forfeit six vehicles after pleading no contest to embezzling from an elderly man she was in a long-term relationship with.

Constance Marie Roberts, 68, pleaded no contest to one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult ($20,000-$50,000) and one count of taxes-failure to file/false return/payment.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office says Roberts was in a long-term relationship with a married man who was 20 years older than her. When the man began experiencing a cognitive decline, officials say Roberts stole from his bank accounts between 2018 and 2021, obtaining a large amount of money and vehicles from the victim.

As part of her plea deal, Roberts must pay $500,000 in restitution, make a $30,000 cash payment toward restitution by her sentencing date and forfeit six vehicles that will be auctioned off and go toward her restitution payment.

"Older adults deserve to live their golden years free of worry and exploitation," Michigan Attorney Dana Nessel said in a statement. "Unfortunately, some take advantage of the trust and vulnerability that often accompany aging. My office is dedicated to prosecuting those who prey on our most vulnerable, ensuring that they not only face legal consequences but also repay their victims to the fullest extent possible."

Nessel says Roberts also failed to report her income on Michigan tax returns and must pay $52,215 in restitution to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Roberts will be sentenced on Oct. 28.