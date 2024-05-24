Watch CBS News
Flint woman found dead in vehicle on Michigan freeway

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A driver was found dead inside a vehicle on I-94 in Van Buren Township early Friday, state police said. 

Van Buren Township officers notified Michigan State Police that they found a Honda Civic on the I-94 freeway exit ramp at Haggerty Road at 2:35 a.m., and the driver was dead.

When troopers arrived, they identified the driver as a 59-year-old Flint woman and notified her family. 

The investigation pends an autopsy and medical examiner's report. 

No evidence of foul play was found, state police said. 

"The on scene investigation did not locate any signs of foul play, narcotics use, or any evidence of a crash," Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. "Once the autopsy is completed, we will be able to determine our next steps in this investigation."  

Sara Powers

Sara Powers is a digital producer for CBS Detroit. A Detroit native, Sara has been covering local topics such as breaking news, politics and entertainment for CBS Detroit since 2021.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 9:27 AM EDT

