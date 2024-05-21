Flint woman accused of working as a registered nurse without license at 3 Michigan facilities

Ann Arbor schools to cut 141 jobs, pregnant mom charged in deadly hit-and-run and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A Flint woman is charged after officials said she worked as a nurse at three Oakland County facilities without a license.

Cassandra Alvera Gilleylen, 52, is facing 30 counts of unauthorized practice of a health profession and three counts of identity theft, according to the Michigan Attorney General's office.

Gilleylen was arraigned in 52-2 District Court and received a $75,000 personal recognizance bond.

Officials were investigating an allegation that Gilleylen was working as a registered nurse without a license. The investigation revealed that she worked under a different last name at Mission Point of Clarkston, Mission Point of Holly and Wellbridge of Clarkston between Sept. 24, 2023, and March 5, 2024.

She also allegedly did not have the requisite licensure or educational background.

"Licenses to practice as a health care professional exist primarily to protect people from harm," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "Schemes to avoid licensing requirements are dangerous, and my department takes them very seriously."

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for June 4, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for June 11.