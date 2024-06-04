Flint woman to stand trial for alleged embezzlement from elderly man

(CBS DETROIT) - A 67-year-old woman will stand trial for allegedly embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from an elderly man she had a relationship with, the Michigan Attorney General's office announced.

Constance Marie Roberts, of Flint, is charged with four counts of failure to file taxes/false tax returns and four counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult of $100,000 or more.

State officials allege Roberts was in a long-term relationship with the man, who was married and 20 years older than her. She also advantage of the gifts and money she was receiving and obtained vehicles and large amounts of money when the man began experiencing cognitive decline, according to a news release. from the AG's office.

Officials say between 2018 and 2021, Roberts collected about $3 million combined after taking from the man's checking and saving accounts and failed to report the money on her taxes.

"Many older adults have saved for retirement their entire working lives, and sadly they must also plan to protect their assets from people in their lives who would take advantage of them," said Attorney General Dana Nessel. "My office will continue to investigate and prosecute complaints of financial exploitation committed against seniors and other vulnerable adults."