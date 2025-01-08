Flint teen charged with bringing loaded handgun into high school

(CBS DETROIT) — An 18-year-old Flint high school student is facing two felony charges after police say he brought a loaded handgun into a school building.

Flint police responded to Flex High School Flint on the morning of Jan. 6 after school security found a handgun in a student's backpack while conducting a routine search.

School security reportedly found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun in a backpack that the student was wearing. Police later determined that the gun was previously reported stolen.

The student was arrested at the school.

Officials say there was no threat made by the student related to the incident and that there was no imminent risk to faculty and students.

"I want to commend school officials for their efforts in discovering the weapon, detaining the student and seizing the gun before any chance of something tragic occurring," said Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. "While it appears from the investigation that no threats were ever made against anyone during this incident, I want to make it very clear to the public that bringing a gun or any lethal weapon into a school is strictly prohibited and we will be vigilant in holding persons accountable under the law. This is a very serious matter and it is being dealt with accordingly."

The student was charged with one count of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm, a 10-year felony, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon, a five-year felony.