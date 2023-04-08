Watch CBS News
Flint man accused of making threats against hospital over medical care

By DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Flint man was taken into custody after he made threats against a hospital over the weekend.

According to the Michigan State Police, 61-year-old Edvin Pendleton Williams allegedly threatened McLaren Hospital (401 S. Ballenger Highway) on April 1. Police say Williams was upset about the medical care he received weeks prior. 

Williams allegedly made two separate calls to the hospital and threatened to "shoot up the place and drive his truck through the front doors," police say. No injuries were reported.

He faces six charges, including terrorism.

Police say Williams is a convicted felon and is prohibited from having firearms. Investigators discovered a pistol and ammunition during a search of his home.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 11:25 PM

