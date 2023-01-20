Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

Andres Gutierrez/CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.

Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place.

"They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said.

Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea.

"I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels said

Eventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.

Business boomed so much that she opened another location down the street a year later.

Then in 2020, the pandemic forced Daniels to shut down for six months.

During that time, she took out loans to pay staff and received PPP money.

"It was just really challenging because if you take out loans, six months later, those payments start coming," Daniels said.

With high rent and slow business, Daniels has made the tough decision of closing for good.

She isn't alone.

According to a survey by Facebook, small businesses in Michigan closed at a higher rate last summer compared to other states.

Minority and women-owned businesses were disproportionately affected.

Thirty-one percent of black-owned businesses failed, which was 11% higher than the national average.

Daniels wishes elected leaders could have done more to help small business owners like herself.

Her message to those leaders: "They need to create less red tape and make it more accessible for people to receive funding and assistance, and grants and loans aren't enough. It's really unfair," Daniels said.

Daniels plans to attend business school and begin a non-profit to help other entrepreneurs.

"We want our communities to be these vibrant places we need to circulate our dollars not just in one store, but in all stores," Daniels said.