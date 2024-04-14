First Tee of Greater Detroit hosts Masters watch party

(CBS DETROIT) - With The Masters concluding on Sunday, Detroit's Tech Town hosted a watch party that doubled as a benefit for golf educational opportunities.

First Tee of Greater Detroit is a nonprofit organization that helps introduce and develop skills in the game of golf for young people in and around the city. The group hosted a party on Saturday at the Henry Ford Health Pistons Performance Center in Detroit.

As you can see in the video above, there were golf simulators, games down on the court and an auction.

Proceeds from the second annual event benefit the Lawrence Burns Scholarship Fund, which awards the young students who participated in First Tee and supports their post-secondary education once they've gotten older.

"We want to support them after their program, and I think that gives them a sense of feeling that someone has given back to them, and hopefully as they grow up, they learn to give back as well," said Tanya Hill of First Tee Greater Detroit.

Hill says while the event is only in its second year, they hope to do it for years to come during The Masters.