Fire breaks out at DTE substation in downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Crews responded to a fire Friday at DTE Energy's electric substation in Detroit.

The fire happened at the building on Howard Street.

The utility company said the Detroit Fire Department and DTE crews secured the area, which is currently under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

"Power at the facility has been deenergized to ensure the safety of the surrounding area, and for the safety of our crews and first responders. Electric service to nearby buildings was rerouted and there are no outages related to this incident," a DTE spokesperson said in a statement.

Authorities are looking into the cause of the fire.