Fieger Law representing family of Detroit gas station shooting victim Anthony McNary

(CBS DETROIT) - Fieger Law has been retained to represent the family of a man who was shot and killed by a clerk at a Detroit gas station last week.

Anthony McNary Fieger Law

The victim, Anthony McNary,25, of Detroit, was fatally shot at about 3:05 a.m., Monday, June 5, at the Mobil gas station on the corner of Clarke St. and West Vernor Highway.

"We are working to obtain all the evidence to get justice for Anthony and will be filing a lawsuit against those responsible for killing him," said James Harrington, managing partner of Fieger Law. "We will report to the media and the public as soon as we file."

Once a lawsuit is filed, Fieger Law will hold a press conference, updating the public on the case.

It is alleged that Moad Mohamed Al-Gaham, 40, engaged in a verbal altercation with McNary over the victim taking a beef jerky product and putting it in his pocket.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Al-Gaham took the product from his pocket and put it back on the shelf. After that, McNary tried to pay for the item, but Al-Gaham refused to take his money and made him leave the store.

Once McNary left, the defendant locked the doors to prevent him from reentering. Officials say Al-Gaham allegedly retrieved a gun, held it in the line of the victim's forehead, and shot McNary. Al-Gaham was inside the locked gas station store when he shot the victim.

Officers arrived at the scene at about 3:14 a.m. and found McNary lying on the ground, fatally injured with a gunshot wound to his forehead. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Al-Gaham was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm. He was arraigned on June 8 and remanded to jail.

"Here we are less than one month after the locked door incident at a Detroit gas station on West McNichols. This simply cannot continue to happen," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "In this case the defendant allegedly had a weapon aimed at Mr. McNary's face while he was in a place of safety on the other side of a locked glass door and pulled the trigger. He had time to premeditate his actions and was not in any immediate danger."