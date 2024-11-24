Festival of Trees celebrating 40 years of raising money for pediatric research

(CBS DETROIT) — The 40th annual Festival of Trees returned to the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center Saturday for a preview gala.

Filled with professionally designed Christmas trees, tabletop trees, wreaths and other colorful and unique holiday gift shop items, this event is dedicated specifically to funding research into the causes and cures of childhood diseases.

Theresa Diefenbach, Event Director of the Festival of Trees

"We've changed the world for the kids, so we're pretty proud of it," said Theresa Diefenbach, event director of the Festival of Trees.

Over the past 40 years, the festival has funded over $25 million in hospital equipment and pediatric research. The money raised directly benefits the Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, but also for kids around the world.

"The pediatric research that our amazing doctors and researchers are able to come up with, and it's not just happening for southeast Michigan, it's happening all over the world, these amazing things that they are able to discover, so it's helping kids all over the world," said Diefenbach.

Thousands of people come to see and shop in this festive atmosphere every year, and volunteers say it's always heartwarming to see so many people support this noble cause.

"Every year I come and help do the setup," said Debbie, a volunteer. "It's amazing the amount of people who will come in here."

The Festival of Trees has raised over $40 million dollars for pediatric research over the past four decades, and this year they'll surely be adding on to that total.

It will be open every day through Dec. 1, with the exception of Thanksgiving.