Ferndale man shot by Wayne County deputies charged with assault

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Ferndale man who was shot by Wayne County deputies earlier this week has been charged with assault.

Andrew Harvey, 25, of Ferndale, was charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing causing injury, a four-year felony, one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, a four-year felony and one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm.

At about 9:33 a.m. on April 4, Ferndale police were dispatched to a home at 781 E. Webster after receiving reports of an officer-involved shooting involving Wayne County deputies.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that Wayne County deputies were attempting to arrest Harvey when he was charged at the deputies while armed with a knife.

Police say deputies fired shots and struck Harvey, who was transported to a local hospital.

One deputy was stabbed in the leg and another in the hand. Both were taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

He was arraigned on April 7 and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for April 17. He is still in the hospital and is listed in stable condition.