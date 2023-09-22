Ferndale man charged after stabbing Detroit man several times, killing him

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 21, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 21, 2023

Christopher Allen Baldridge Detroit Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A 37-year-old man is charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Detroit man on Monday.

Christopher Allen Baldridge, of Ferndale, is charged with first-degree murder. He was arraigned Thursday and was remanded to jail.

At about 11:28 a.m. on Sept. 18, Detroit police were called to the area of W. Vernor Highway and Central Street for a reported shooting, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Justin Karaba, on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Prosecutors say the incident occurred after a physical altercation between Baldridge and Karaba. Officials Baldridge allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.