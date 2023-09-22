Ferndale man charged after stabbing Detroit man several times, killing him
(CBS DETROIT) - A 37-year-old man is charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Detroit man on Monday.
Christopher Allen Baldridge, of Ferndale, is charged with first-degree murder. He was arraigned Thursday and was remanded to jail.
At about 11:28 a.m. on Sept. 18, Detroit police were called to the area of W. Vernor Highway and Central Street for a reported shooting, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Upon arrival, officers found the victim, identified as 24-year-old Justin Karaba, on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.
Prosecutors say the incident occurred after a physical altercation between Baldridge and Karaba. Officials Baldridge allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene.
