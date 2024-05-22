Some female Michigan lawmakers say they're experiencing increasing online hate

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Political work doesn't just happen in government offices. Social media has made it easier to connect with lawmakers online, but it's also made it easier to harass and threaten lawmakers.

"I can't comment on it too much, but they've commented on my husband, they've commented on my children, and I keep as much as my family out of this. This is a different world to me. This is my career. I'm here to be a voice for my constituents," said state Rep. Angela Rigas.

It's not just hate about policy positions.

"Even when someone seems to be agitated about policy, it tends to always end up going back to appearance and whether or not someone finds me sexually attractive," said state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky.

Data from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue found that 15% of the messages directed at female lawmakers were abusive, while for male lawmakers, it was only about 5%. Female lawmakers were also more likely to receive harassing messages about their appearance and competence, while abusive messages directed toward their male counterparts mostly stuck to their policy platforms.

Pohutsky says she tries to make sure the messages don't phase her.

"I've gotten used to it for the most part, so it doesn't discourage me so much," she said.

Rigas and Pohutsky say that besides true threats of violence, which they have both experienced, it's important that people be allowed to say what they want to say.

"I think that it's protected under our First Amendment. Should you be nicer? Sure. Do you have the right to say it? Absolutely," Rigas said.