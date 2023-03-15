Federal officials sue Dearborn Heights landlord accused of harassing female tenants

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Federal officials are suing a landlord who rented out homes in Dearborn Heights and is accused of sexually harassing several current and prospective tenants.

According to a lawsuit filed Tuesday, March 14, from at least 2017 to at least 2020, Mohamad "Moe" Hussein, of Canton Township, allegedly demanded prospective female tenants to engage in sex, to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves to receive housing and in some instances he sent sexually explicit images of himself to prospective tenants.

He also offered to lower rent, pay utilities or lower security deposits in exchange for sex acts.

Officials say most of these instances happened during the Spring of 2020, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when there were several lockdown protocols, and it was difficult to secure housing units.

Hussein owned and managed at least 26 residential properties in Dearborn Heights, all of which are single-family homes.

In one instance, a prospective tenant toured one of Hussein's properties in April 2020, and he told the woman she needed to pay $2,100, which included the first month's rent and a security deposit, to move.

After that initial meeting, Hussein texted the woman and said other people wanted to move in, but he was trying to work with her.

He said, "you take care of me; I take care of you" The woman responded and said she could pay $1,400 that day, to which Hussein answered and said, "you aren't getting it," "let's have a little fun," "everything will be secret don't worry," and "I want to do you honey," along with asking her to send him nude photos.

She rejected his demands and told him he was violating her fair housing rights. After that, Hussein refused to proceed with her application unless she paid more than $1,400. This woman did not pursue the application further.

In another instance, a 19-year-old prospective female tenant and her father were interested in one of Hussein's properties and contacted him.

Officials say he ignored the father but replied to the 19-year-old, and she toured the home.

She told Hussein she liked the house and then called her father to schedule a time for him to see it.

After that, the prospective tenant texted Hussein and asked when her father could pay the security deposit. He responded and said, "You seem a really nice girl I like you," and "Maybe we can get together sometimes."

The 19-year-old then told Hussein her age, and he, who was 48 years old at the time, responded with, "Does age matter lol."

She rejected the advances, and the family stopped pursuing the properties.

Officials say these are not the only instances of illegal sexual harassment against current and prospective tenants.

"Every resident of our district should be able to find and secure housing without facing discrimination," said U.S. Attorney Dawn N. Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan. "Any feeling of safety and security is ripped away when individuals face sexual harassment in their own home. Our Civil Rights Unit works closely with the Civil Rights Division to hold those who violate the Fair Housing Act accountable."

In addition, individuals who believe they may have been victims of sexual harassment or other types of housing discrimination at properties connected to Mohamad Hussein, or have any information, are urged to contact the Housing Discrimination tip line at 1-833-591-0291, select a language, and choose option number 2, then option number 6 to leave a message.

The Department of Justice says individuals can also contact the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Michigan at 313-226-9151, by email at usamie.civilrights@usdoj.gov, or submit a report online.