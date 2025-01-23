Federal drug charge results in 27 years in prison for Michigan man

Man stabbed several times in Oakland County, suspect arrested and more top stories

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Kalamazoo man has been sentenced to over 27 years on a federal drug trafficking charge.

Michael Warren Smith Jr., 38, had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, 400 grams or more of fentanyl, and cocaine, according to a press release from the office of Andrew Birge, acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan in Grand Rapids.

"We are pleased with this sentence," Mike Ferguson, Captain of the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team, said in the press release. "Mr. Smith possessed a large amount of drugs and guns. Drugs and guns that would've hit the streets of Kalamazoo if not for the hard work of KVET and our federal partners."

A search that led to the federal charge took place Oct. 11, 2023, at Smith's home on Elmwood Street and his apartment on West Main Street, both in Kalamazoo, according to the press release.

When investigators searched the Elmwood Street home, Smith was present "and had over 185 grams of fentanyl in his pants," the report said.

In addition, other evidence of drug trafficking including 388.5 grams of 99 percent pure methamphetamine was found in a bedroom at that house.

Then at the West Main Street apartment, investigators found approximately five pounds of 99 percent pure methamphetamine, over 500 grams of fentanyl, over 470 grams of cocaine, and five loaded firearms.

"Smith admitted that he possessed these drugs and intended to sell them," the district attorney's office said.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety also assisted on this case.

"Mr. Smith's sentencing should serve as a reminder that the DEA will relentlessly pursue those responsible for the distribution of illicit drugs accountable," said Andrew Lawton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency Detroit Field Division.