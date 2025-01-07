Watch CBS News
Fiery 3-vehicle crash closes down eastbound I-696 near Farmington Hills

By Eric Henderson

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Crews responded to the scene of a fiery crash along Interstate 696 Tuesday morning, which officials say involved at least three vehicles.

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of the interstate, in the vicinity of Interstate 275 near Farmington Hills.

City officials said that, when crews arrived, they found three vehicles up in flames. The eastbound stretch was temporarily shut down while crews worked to not only extinguish the fire but also clean up the scene.

No one was reported to be injured in the wreck.

"Please use this as a reminder to slow down and move over for any emergency vehicles working on the roadway," Farmington Hills officials said.

Cleanup work held the thoroughfare down to just one lane even on the tail end of the morning commute. 

