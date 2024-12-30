Family seeking justice after body identified as missing Detroit-area man

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Marquise Burns, who went missing in 2021, is seeking answers after his body was identified at the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information.

Burns' sister, Ashley Scott, says the Ypsilanti man suddenly went missing in March 2021.

"He came to visit my mom and stuff the day before, and then he was supposed to go out with some friends. And then he just, we just didn't hear anything else from Marquise," Scott said.

For years, his family waited for answers. Then, finally, a break in the case.

Human remains were found in December 2023 after a house fire on Appoline Street on Detroit's west side. The unidentified body was taken to the Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office.

"They came, got DNA, and confirmed it. It was him," Scott said.

Investigators spoke to the family before Christmas. They say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

His sister says a cause of death has been determined, but she chose not to disclose that information.

"They're pretty sure it's not one person. So they're going to be talking to people, going to people's houses, start putting the foot on people," Scott said.

Crime Stoppers has been helping the Burns family since Marquise went missing.

"This gives them (the family) an active role in the investigation," said George Williams, family and media relations specialist for Crime Stoppers.

The agency gets 5,000 tips a year and has about 2,000 unsolved cases right now.

"It's kind of therapeutic for families, also gives them a sense of empowerment, and then ultimately brings them some sort of justice and closure," Williams said.

The closure is what the Burns family is still hoping for.

"You thought you guys got away with something, but you didn't. You're going to go down, whoever got something to do with it, you're going down," Scott said.

Meanwhile, his family will remember him as a loving son, brother, and father who will never get to know his now 4-year-old son.

Anyone with information on what happened to Marquise Burns can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak-Up.