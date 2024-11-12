Family of Flint teen shot and killed by Michigan State Police troopers speaks out: "I'm just lost"

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of a Flint teenager who was shot and killed by Michigan State Police troopers earlier this month is speaking out.

The shooting of 17-year-old Rayvon Shahid happened on Nov. 2 on Essex Street near Pasadena Avenue in Flint, and an internal investigation is underway. Now that Rayvon has been laid to rest, the family is demanding justice.

The teen's celebration of life was packed with family and friends. His mother, Wontonshia Johnson, says she never could have imagined burying her son.

"It's like a part of me is gone. I'm just lost. They took my baby," Johnson said.

According to Michigan State Police, troopers were patrolling the area when they came across Rayvon, who they say had a gun.

"They won't release the video -- they, being the police -- but every time you read a statement from the police, they're mentioning, gun, gun, gun," said attorney Arnold Reed.

MSP says the teen ran away, and troopers allegedly used a taser to stop him. They say when that didn't work, they used their guns.

"What they are failing to mention is whether they had probable cause to even accost this young man," Reed said.

Meanwhile, his loved ones are left mourning his loss.

"We just want to know what happened. Every mother has a right to know what happened. Every family has a right to know what happened," said Rayvon's great-aunt, Betty DeLoach.

Johnson said there are some things that she will miss the most.

"His smile, him being there, him telling me he loves me, every day, all day, hugging me," she said. "He was awesome. He was my everything."

The family's attorney says they are considering legal action, but first, they want more transparency from MSP.

The troopers involved have been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.